9-1-1 season 7 spoilers: Malcolm-Jamal Warner cast

Just in case you needed another reason to be excited through the rest of 9-1-1 season 7 on ABC, know this: Malcolm-Jamal Warner is coming!

According to a report from Deadline, the former The Resident cast member is going to be recurring on some upcoming episodes as Amir, described as a burn unit nurse who has some past ties to Bobby. This is a chance to broaden that character’s horizon, plus see someone new in the mix!

Given that we’ve missed The Resident in the time since it ended, we’ve been excited to see some other cast members in other gigs. Matt Czuchry moved on quickly to American Horror Story: Delicate, and we have to wait and see what happens next for a few other characters in due time.

In general, there are reasons aplenty to be excited for the rest of the season. Not only are we going to be seeing some dangerous stories for a number of cast members, but we also have this exciting opportunity to explore Buck’s romantic life like never before. The show is clearly taking some big swings here, but is anyone else eager to see how it all shakes out at the end of the day? We know that we are.

Of course, one other thing that we’re curious about is whether or not this Amir character is one who could come back down the road. After all, remember for a moment that the show already has a season 8 renewal, and we like to think that there’s a good chance that the creative team is thinking about some of what they would like to do moving forward.

