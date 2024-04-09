The Rookie season 6 episode 7 return date at ABC

After what you see tonight on ABC, you should want nothing more than a return date for The Rookie season 6 episode 7. Curious about that, or to get some other info about the future?

Well, let’s start things off here by noting the following — while it would be great to get more of the show next week, that is unfortunately not happening. The same goes for the week after. The network has clearly decided that they want to wait to bring the show back until Tuesday, April 30, largely for one simple reason: Momentum. this gives not only the producers plenty of time to ensure the rest of the season is ready, but also ABC the opportunity to air the final episodes of the season during the all-important May sweeps period. That is really critical for ad revenue, and it feels like the finale is most likely going to air on Tuesday, May 21.

At the time of this writing, there are no specifics about the next episode of The Rookie — yet, we don’t anticipate anything too radically different from what we’ve had a chance to see all season. This show has a pretty clear DNA and sense of what it wants to be, and there is no evidence to think that this is about to change.

Now, there is still one big question that we’d love to get some sort of answer to at this point — are we going to see the show back for a season 7? It feels likely, given mostly the fact that The Good Doctor and Station 19 are both ending this season and we don’t think that they would cancel this outright. Still, we’ve certainly come to know that it’s better to not assume anything within the TV world, as things can change at just about any moment.

