Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off not happening, for now

After months of rumors, it looks as though we’ve reached the end of the road for the Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off.

From the start, we should note that HBO had been extremely cagey about the project’s existence. They vaguely confirmed that it was in development, but very little more beyond that. Today, however, Kit Harington openly discussed it while promoting his movie Blood for Dust, something that he has been reluctant to comment on much in the past.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

In an interview with Screen Rant, here is some of what the actor behind the Jon Snow character had to say:

“In development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it’s worth it. And currently, it’s not … Currently, it’s off the table, because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf.”

Harington himself had originally come up with a potential concept for the show, but this is a reminder that the vast majority of shows that are in development don’t end up being made. With this franchise in particular, nobody is eager to touch things unless you are 100% sure you can deliver. This story in particular was a challenge in that it was set following the events of the original show, which meant you would have to find reasons to justify why you weren’t seeing a lot of the world of Westeros beyond Jon’s point of view.

For now, at least be assured there are other great things across the franchise, whether that be A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight or House of the Dragon season 3.

Are you sad that there is no Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off happening?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







