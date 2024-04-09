Station 19 season 7 episode 5: Who is Dominic?

As we prepare ourselves to see Station 19 season 7 episode 5 on ABC this Thursday, we’ll be seeing a new face in Dominic. Who is he, and what does he bring to the table?

There are a few different things worth pointing out here, whether it be the guy’s demeanor to how he impacts the firefighters we’ve already come to know and love. Here’s the best way to start things off — according to a report from Deadline, Johnny Sibilly has been cast to play the recurring role. Odds are, we’ll see him at least a few times before the end of the season / series.

Meanwhile, this character is described as “a recently single, charming, charismatic EMS firefighter whose calming nature puts people in crisis at ease.” Just on the basis of that, it feels on paper that he could be an asset to 19 or some other people he comes across in the field.

Is there a chance that he also serves as a love interest for someone? Never say never, though we also do wonder if there is enough time to really bring someone else into the fold in that capacity. After all, following Thursday’s episode we will be at the halfway point already of the final season, which is blowing by significantly faster than probably anyone either wanted or hoped.

For the time being, we’re just ready to enjoy whatever stories are left and hope that we get a chance to witness a number of interesting / unique twists and turns along the way. This is a show that has told a lot of moving stories over the years, and there is probably still more emotional stuff to come. Still, we are crossing our fingers and hoping that the series does eventually reach a happy conclusion.

