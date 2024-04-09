Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 episode 7: The story of ‘@Kyra’

Next week on Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 episode 7, you are going to see a story titled “@Kyra” — and that should be a clue. This is going to be a topical story all about a social-media star. What happened to her? Given that this is someone perpetually online, it is all the more notable when they go missing. This is not going to be an easy story to solve.

Below, you can check out the full Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 episode 7 synopsis with some other updates:

A popular travel influencer goes missing and the MPU race to find her as a hurricane rages and a state of emergency is declared. Mike and Wayne get closer as Helen connects with someone unexpectedly in the aftermath of Nikki’s bachelorette party in the all-new “@Kyra” episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit airing Tuesday, April 16 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ALE-207) (TV-14 L, V)

If there is one other thing to note here at the moment, it’s simply this: There is not a new episode scheduled for April 23. This is a brief break in the action but when the show comes back on April 30, we will see what can be officially described as the home stretch. There are only a few episodes still to go!

Now that we’ve noted all of this, here is another reminder that if you love this show, be sure to check it out live and spread the world — after all, there is still no confirmation as to whether or not there’s going to be a season 3. The ratings are not exactly setting the world on fire, so it probably needs some sort of substantial boost moving forward to have us a little bit more optimistic on what the future will hold.

Based on everything that we’re seeing right now, we’re expecting the finale for Alert season 2 to air in mid-May.

