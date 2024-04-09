The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Tragedy ahead

As you prepare to see The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 7 on Fox next week, let’s just give you a piece of advice: Have tissues on hand. There is some really emotional stuff ahead. Should you really be surprised? Hardly.

Let’s start things off here with a reminder that for most of the season, the largest questions are related to Arman’s whereabouts. Unfortunately, we know due to Adan Canto’s passing that the story for this character will have a sad end. Is that the tragedy that you should expect moving into “Verorio” next week? That remains to be seen, but Fox has signaled that a tragedy is coming.

To get a slightly better sense of that and a good bit more, we suggest that you check out the full The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

Ramona grows increasingly more apprehensive of Thony’s involvement in Arman’s life and suspects Thony and Nadia of jeopardizing her and Jorge’s plans. Meanwhile, Jeremy volunteers to install security equipment at Fiona’s house in the all-new “Velorio” episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Tuesday, April 16 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-307) (TV-14 L,S,V)

There is still a good bit of the story still to come on the other side here, so be assured — there is going to be a lot of time to process whatever the aftermath may be.

One other thing to remember at present

This show remains in severe danger of cancellation due to some of its ratings — for whatever reason in general, scripted programming on Fox is not going well these days. If you do want to see it saved, be sure to either watch live or check it out soon after. (Of course, we do think some general promotion outside of Fox networks would help, not that this is something that we necessarily expect.)

What do you most want to see moving into The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 7?

How do you think everything is going to unravel moving into the finale? Share some of your thoughts and expectations now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







