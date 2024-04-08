Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS, April 8, 2024?

Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS? We recognize if you want to get a lot more insight on the sitcom’s long-term future.

However, at the end of the day here there has to be a hiatus wedged in here at some point. Remember that there are only 13 installments in the final season, and the network would at least want some of this to carry over into May weeps. Sadly, the comedy is off the air tonight. The plan is to bring the series back next week on April 15, and there is going to be another episode the week after on April 22.

Want to learn more about both of these Bob Hearts Abishola installments? Then all you have to do is look below…

Season 5 episode 10, “Diamonds Are Made to Sparkle” – When Bob second-guesses selling MaxDot, a new buyer presents a compelling offer. Also, the prospect of new wealth has Abishola stuck between her conservative nature to hide it and Nigerian pressure to flaunt it, on the CBS Original series BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA, Monday, April 15 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 5 episode 11, “These Giants Are Flexible” – When Bob and Abishola go to New York City with Dele for his Juilliard audition, Abishola reconnects with her brother Ade, on the CBS Original series BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA, Monday, April 22 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So what is happening beyond this?

Well, the plan for now is to conclude the series on Monday, May 6 with an installment that is obviously going to be emotional … but could give you a sense of closure as well. At least the writers have known for a while that this could be the end.

What do you most want to see on Bob Hearts Abishola when the show returns to CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there is some other updates here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







