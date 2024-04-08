Big Brother Canada 12 spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 5?

Today, the latest Big Brother Canada 12 Digital Dailies gave us the result of the Power of Veto, and also where things currently stand.

First, a quick refresher here — Head of Household Avery ended up nominating Elijah and Tola for eviction, and it felt like the former would be leaving the game based on what we saw Sunday night. Of course, this is a show that has done its fair share of surprises in the past — just think about what happened leading up to Vivek’s eviction!

Well, we will say that Avery (and Spicy Vee) actually are showing a little bit of gumption at present, and it does seem like we are building up to a cold war with Anthony in one corner and then Victoria in the other.

Without further ado, let’s reveal that Tola won the Veto! Obviously, he is removing himself from the block, and it is now Matt who is going to do battle against Goose for who will be voted out on Wednesday night.

Who is the target at present?

Well, it feels like Avery and Spicy want it to be Matt, as he is a bigger threat in the game than Elijah and a close ally to Anthony. It takes away a big number and also forces the Hot Chocolate alliance, in theory, closer to each other. However, there is a good chance that Anthony tries to rally votes in order to save him. What this is at least building towards is a pretty exciting scenario where we could see multiple sides of the house really battle. It is adversity that Anthony honestly didn’t have during his first season.

Is Spicy Vee outplaying him? You can argue it! If nothing else, she’s mastering the strategy of throwing so much at the wall and by virtue of it, nothing really sticks with her.

