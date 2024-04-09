Shogun episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

As you prepare yourselves to see Shogun episode 9 on Hulu, get ready for what could be the overall zenith of the story so far.

After all, consider the following: This upcoming story, “Crimson Sky,” is the penultimate one of the story. This was always devised to be a limited series with a beginning, middle, and end, and we are obviously close to the latter. The title could be a reference to how almost everyone is seeing red by the time we make it to the end here.

Below, the full Shogun episode 9 synopsis offers up a little more insight into some of what you can expect to see story-wise:

Mariko arrives in Osaka for the fight of her life. Blackthorne and Yabushige scramble to save their own heads as their options dwindle.

So yeah, things are going to be bloody, and there is a good chance that another character or two could die. At this point, we don’t tend to think we can expect anything otherwise. There will be a lot of chaos from start to finish, just as there is also going to be a lot of serious questions about what some of the survivors do. If Blackthorne makes it through, where does that leave him in the finale? At the very least, this is a big thing that we’re left to think about.

Given just how fantastic that the show has been so far, the bar is obviously set high for the final chapter. Let’s just cross our fingers now in the hopes that the creative team pays off what we’ve seen so far — a stunning, emotional, and visual spectacle like we haven’t seen through a lot of TV as of late.

