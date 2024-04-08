All American season 6 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Business Is Business’

As you get yourselves prepared in order to see All American season 6 episode 3 on The CW, what sort of stories stand out?

Well, for starters, we should note that “Business Is Business” looks to be a story all about tension, which is going to come your way in a number of different forms. You are going to have Spencer and Jordan struggling with some matters on the field, while away from it Olivia will find herself in a rather difficult position.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full All American season 6 episode 3 synopsis below:

New changes on the field begin to create tension between Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) at the worst possible time. While working on her latest project, Olivia (Samantha Logan) deals with the emotional fallout of digging too deep into the past. Elsewhere, Asher (Cody Christian) is forced to make a difficult decision after losing one of his star players (#603). The episode was directed by David McWhirter and written by Adrian Dukes. Original airdate 4/15/2024.

We have noted this before, but all signs point towards the rest of this season containing a wide array of different challenges and also hopefully some triumphs. Our hope is that by the end of the season, we are going to have a chance to see a few updates when it comes to the NFL Draft for some of these players. That feels like it could be the culmination of this story … but is it also going to be the end of the series? That is arguably the biggest thing that the show needs to answer moving forward, and we are pretty curious to see how they do it.

With that being said, though, there are a number of other stories that will be tackled ahead of time. A little patience goes a long way!

