Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS, season 3 episode 7?

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? If you do want some more of the show, at this point, we certainly understand!

After all, just consider the fact that this is as eventful a time in this franchise as we have ever seen. The 1,000th episode across all shows is going to be here sooner rather than later! Unfortunately, you aren’t going to be seeing it tonight — or a new NCIS: Hawaii either, for that matter.

At the moment, let’s just say that the plan is to bring the Vanessa Lachey series back with new episodes on Monday, April 15, where it will follow the big NCIS milestone with an installment titled “The Next Thousand.” This is one where you are going to be seeing a lot of action, but also some pretty emotional moments at the same time.

To get a few more details now all about what’s coming, go ahead and check out the full season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

“The Next Thousand” – When a Marine is murdered during training on the Big Island, the NCIS team tracks the suspect deep into the woods and discovers a disturbing secret, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, April. 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

On the other side of this story…

Well, let’s just say that we’re not that far away from the big finale! There are only ten episodes within this strike-shortened season and by virtue of that, a lot is going to be happening within a pretty short period of time. We certainly imagine that the season will finish with some big fireworks, even if it remains to be seen what those will look like.

Also, will there be a cliffhanger? We wouldn’t be shocked, even if there is no season 4 renewal at present. (Don’t be worried — all signs indicate that it will be coming back.)

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Hawaii season 3 when it returns?

Share right now in the comments!

