Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 4/7/24?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Given the way in which this show is scheduled, there is always some confusion.

Luckily, we are happy to dive in here and clear things up! Let’s start with the good news, as that exists on a couple of different fronts. Not only is there going to be a new episode of the late-night show tonight, but it is actually airing at its “standard” 11:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. The reason for that is because the series finale for Curb Your Enthusiasm is scheduled for a standard hour, and the show is not going back-to-back here when it comes to airing a repeat.

At this point, trying to break down specifics when it comes to an episode like this in advance feels like a fool’s errand. However, at the same time this is the sort of show that will at least spend a few minutes documenting some of the latest big headlines before moving into something a little bit more timeless and perfect to be watched on YouTube at any point.

Are there some subjects worth spotlighting that are in the news? Sure, whether it be sports gaming or what’s happening when it comes to stadiums in America. However, he’s covered that stuff before! We are also in the midst of a Presidential election but with the primary candidates already settled, there may be a desire to not focus on this too much at this particular moment in time. After all, there will be opportunities to give it a little bit more in the way of attention later.

No matter what we get here, we’re at least sure that 1) it will produce some laughs and 2) make a lot of people mad. After all, isn’t that the perfect combination of things here? Not everyone is going to be thrilled and that is typically the point.

