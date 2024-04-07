Curb Your Enthusiasm season 13: Is there any hope at all?

As we prepare for the series finale on HBO tonight, let’s go ahead and ask the following: Is there any hope at all for a Curb Your Enthusiasm season 13?

We should start off here by simply noting why the show is over in the first place — it appears to be the decision of Larry David himself. The actor / writer has been playing this ridiculous version of himself for decades, and we tend to think he’s just ready to move on. It makes sense, given that he is 76 years old and at a certain point, putting so much into a show like this has to be exhausting.

Now that we’ve said that, there have been times before where it seemed like Curb Your Enthusiasm was done and then magically came back later. David says that this is it and he seems to be pretty firm in that; at the same time, though, we’ll see what happens here a few years down the road. That is, of course, provided that he doesn’t kill his character off or anything in the finale.

Even if we don’t see him back full-time, another option is simply that we see some sort of one-off for Larry in a special or a sketch at some point. We can’t overstate the impact that Saturday Night Live made on helping to bring the show back, as Larry started to get some attention on that show for his take on Bernie Sanders. (Remember the “Bern Your Enthusiasm” sketch?)

For the time being…

We are prepared to accept the notion that this is the end of the series, and anything else would be overly greedy. However, there will always be that tiny part of our brain that hopes for more.

