Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen: Could Soo Ahn really make it?

For those of you who saw the premiere of Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen this past week, you already know the big twist: Soo Ahn is a part of the competition there, even though he was not a part of the original show. This is a guy who managed to win his first showdown last week — did he do it again now?

There’s no reason to beat around the bush: He did! His showdown versus Kenny was all about smelly cheese and somehow, he was able to find a way to create some magic out of a particularly strange circumstance. He showed a lot of versatility with his dish, and he seems to have a real passion and focus about his work. He doesn’t get rattled.

So while it may seem like a longshot that Soo makes it into the competition, we actually don’t think it is necessarily that insane. Why? Well, think of it like this. When contestants are sent into Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, they were just eliminated. For some of the early boots in particular, they may not have a ton of confidence. Soo’s never felt that and in a lot of ways, he’s playing with house money in there. He can come in, do his thing, and try to surprise people who are already startled by his participation.

We do think that the show also gets something fun out of the surprise of him being in there against some of the eliminated chefs — though we’re not ringing any conspiracy bells here. We think that Soo has stuck around largely because his food is that good.

Now, he just has to find a way to accomplish this three more times — if he can, then there is magically a spot available for him entering the next phase of the competition!

Are you rooting for Soo to make it out of Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen at the moment?

