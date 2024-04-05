Quantum Leap canceled at NBC, no season 3 ahead; why?

After two exciting seasons, NBC has decided to unfortunately leave their Quantum Leap reboot in the past.

According to Deadline, the network has decided to cancel the series after two action-packed seasons — and while we can’t say that we’re shocked, we’re also disappointed.

Let’s start off here, though, by noting how we got to this point — the live ratings simply were not as strong as some of the network’s other shows, and it had been on the bubble basically from the moment we saw the season 2 finale. While there was a cliffhanger, it also was not a particularly sad one — the network probably thinks that they can just end the series with Ben and Addison leaping through time together and all will be okay.

Unfortunately, much of television these days in general is about a balance between cost and budget, and clearly they felt like Quantum Leap was not generating enough money to continue. We of course wish that it got another chance, or even more mainstream promotion this season. The final stretch of season 2 was especially fantastic, as they found a way to make the Hannah Carson story work in a surprising manner.

The biggest amount of disappointment we have with this show ending is what it represented — a beacon of hope and the notion that one person can have a massive impact, really regardless of who they are. Ben Song proved that time and time again. This show also was never afraid to tackle social issues or have difficult conversations, and that is certainly something that the world could use a little bit more of over time. It also stood out in a sea of sameness, especially with there being so many other shows that fill within the category of crime procedural or medical drama. Even though it was a reboot, it still felt unique.

