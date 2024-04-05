The Night Agent season 2 premiere date: April 2024 update

What are the chances that we get more news on The Night Agent season 2 over the course of April 2024? Is that something to seriously hope for at present?

First and foremost, we should just start off by saying that we more than understand anyone who wants more of the spy drama from Shawn Ryan sooner rather than later. The first season was an enormous hit for Netflix, and so much bigger than perhaps anyone could have imagined. That means that the stakes are higher, but we know that work has been underway on the next batch of episodes for a good while. For the time being, this gives us even more hope that new episodes are going to be ready to go potentially later this year.

Are we going to get confirmation on that this month? For now, let’s just say that this feels unlikely. It’s still far too early! It may be a little bit more realistic that we hear something more when we get around to the summer or the early fall. This is one of those shows that will need at least a little bit of time once production ends to ensure that the episodes are put together perfectly — from there, they can release either all at once or in a couple of batches.

In general, we just hope that at the very least, The Night Agent can be one of those shows that we have a chance to see once every 18 months or so. While Netflix has some great content, they also have come under a fair share of criticism for a couple of things. Take, for starters, the fact that many of their episode orders are shrinking. Also, you sometimes have to wait two or even three years for seasons! It is important to have something immersive that you can get at least a little more often.

