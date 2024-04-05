Alex Rider season 4: Why isn’t it happening at Freevee?

Following the premiere of season 3 today on Freevee, why are we not going to see an Alex Rider season 4? Did this have to be the end?

We will get more into that in just a moment — before we go further, let’s just go ahead and share the official logline that is all about what you can expect moving forward:

Adapted from the fifth Alex Rider novel, Season Three sets the teenage spy on the tail of his greatest enemy: the elusive criminal network known as Scorpia. Under new leadership, the criminal cabal plan to extort the British Government using their catastrophic new super-weapon: ‘Invisible Sword.’ Free of The Department and aided by his closest friends, Tom and Kyra, Alex embarks on a personal mission to destroy Scorpia once and for all. Little does he know, his ties to both organizations run deeper than he ever thought possible.

So why is this the end of the show? Well, it feels like this is a Freevee decision on some level and it could be either tied to performance, or just the idea that they have gotten what they want to out of the story.

Of course, some of this may also be tied in some ways to the rather uncertain future of Freevee as a service in general. Just remember for a moment here that one planned original in American Rust moved over to Prime Video, and it remains to be seen what happens with Bosch: Legacy, one of their larger hits. Meanwhile, one of the most noteworthy shows that Freevee had was Jury Duty, but that was a one-season thing and it does not appear as though there are plans for more in the relatively near future.

At the moment, we suppose that it is easier to just be grateful that we had a chance to see three seasons of Alex Rider in the first place. After all, that’s more than a lot of other shows manage to get!

