Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, April 5, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We know that the series was off the air the past couple of weeks, but is it all at an end now?

Well, without further ado, let’s get right into it! You are going to see Max Thieriot and the rest of the cast back in a matter of hours for a story titled “This Storm Will Pass.” That could be a great opportunity to see a lot of crazy stuff unfold but beyond just that, also a chance to get some resolution to that big cliffhanger that we saw back last month! Remember that Bode, Diego, and Cara were all in that ambulance that flipped over. While it feels obvious that Body is going to make it through the situation okay, what about everyone else? That is, at least for now, where a certain amount of the ambiguity lies.

To learn a little bit more all about what’s to come, go ahead and check out the full Fire Country season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

“This Storm Will Pass” – The station 42 crew must protect Edgewater and take cover when an extremely rare and dangerous fire tornado leaves lives in peril, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We know that the mere words “fire tornado” are going to get people excited from a danger point and view, and it is not hard to understand why producers would want to do something like this. Of course, make no mistake that we are wondering about a few other things at this point. Take, for starters, how you top this … or if someone dies because of this and the whole ambulance situation is really just a massive bait-and-switch on the part of the show.

