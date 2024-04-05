Futurama season 12 premiere date released: What’s next?

In a matter of months, Hulu is going to reveal the next chapter of Futurama — season 12 is going to arrive, and hopefully, bring more comedy to the table!

Come Monday, July 29, we know that the animated series is going to be back to kick off a new, 10-episode season. The show has already been renewed for two more seasons beyond this, so that is not something that you have to worry about at all.

So what will the exact story be for the next chapter? The synopsis gives you at least a slightly better sense of what sort of adventures await:

Following Hulu’s critically acclaimed 2023 revival of Futurama, the epic sci-fi series from Matt Groening and David X. Cohen returns in 2024 with ten all-new episodes. On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender’s ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela’s fateful, time-twisted romance.

In the end, we’re just happy to know right now that the series does seem to have both a new life for itself on streaming and also a certain element of stability here at the same exact time. That is not something that we have seen a lot of over the years, with it ultimately existing across a number of different places to varying degrees of success.

When are we going to see some more footage for the season?

Well, at the moment we’re not going to sit here and pretend like it’s going to happen eventually. More than likely, the powers-that-be are going to make us wait a good while in order to see it.

Now, let’s just hope that this next batch of episodes proves to be equally funny to what we’ve seen so far.

