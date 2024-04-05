Mary & George episode 2 spoilers: What’s next on Starz?

Following the premiere today on Starz, do you want to get a little more news on Mary & George episode 2? Is there a lot to look forward to?

Well, let’s start off by setting the stage for the new historical drama, which is set to feature Julianne Moore as well as Nicholas Galitzine. The synopsis below is lengthy, but also sets the table perfectly:

The seven-part limited series is inspired by the unbelievable true story of Mary Villiers (Moore), who molded her beautiful and charismatic son, George (Galitzine), to seduce King James I (Tony Curran) and become his all-powerful lover. Through outrageous scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become the richest, most titled and influential players the English court had ever seen, and the King’s most trusted advisors. And with England’s place on the world stage under threat from outside forces and rioters taking to the streets to denounce the King, the stakes could not have been higher.

Prepared to stop at nothing and armed with her ruthless political steel, Mary married her way up the ranks, bribed politicians, colluded with criminals and clawed her way into the heart of the Establishment, making it her own. Mary & George is a dangerously daring historical psychodrama about an outrageous mother and son who schemed, seduced and killed to conquer the court of England and the bed of King James I.

This network is really the perfect venue for a show like this, given the fact they’ve done everything from The Spanish Princess to The Serpent Queen, which is going to be kicking off its latest batch of episodes later this year. We do think there’s going to be a lot of drama, romance, and complications. We’re sure that it will be rooted in history, but there could be messiness in other corners, as well.

So what is coming specific in episode 2? Well, the title here is “The Hunt,” and the synopsis below works to better set the stage:

Mary resorts to drastic measures to earn George an opportunity to impress the King. George must pull out all the stops and go head-to-head with Earl Somerset in order to stand out and prove himself to the King.

