Station 19 season 7 episode 5 spoilers: The Space Needle?

It is crazy to think, but at the end of Station 19 season 7 episode 5 we are going to be at the halfway mark of this final season. Time is going by fast, and we just hope that from here on out, there are going to be a number of emotional touchstones.

For this upcoming episode in particular (titled “My Way”), we at least know what some of them are going to be. One of the most dangerous crises of the entire series is coming, and it also seems to be happening at a pretty iconic place.

Below, you can see the full season 7 episode 5 synopsis below with some additional insight:

Andy Herrera earns her captain’s stripes as she fearlessly leads her team during a life-or-death emergency at Seattle’s most beloved landmark. Vic struggles with emotional burnout, and Maya helps Carina navigate some difficult news.

Is this the Space Needle?

We are writing this piece before the promo or any official photos are out there but honestly, it is hard to imagine it being anywhere else. This is the sort of spot we do think that everyone identifies with the Emerald City — otherwise, where is it? Sure, you have a few other notable spots and neighborhoods, but we don’t think they are the sort that every tourist out there recognizes. Remember that the Space Needle is so famous that it was the focal point for some Seattle Supersonics jerseys for some time!

Of course, we hope that everyone makes it through the wide array of problems that surface within this episode. We know that a lot of these characters are going to be tested in a multitude of ways moving forward, and the only advice that we can offer is to be prepared. After all, even more of them are going to come before the story wraps up. (We do still want a hypothetical season 8 — let’s make that clear.)

