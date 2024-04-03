9-1-1 season 7 episode 4: Oliver Stark on 100th episode

Tomorrow night on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see 9-1-1 season 7 episode 4 — are you ready for a huge milestone? This is the 100th episode and within that, there’s a lot of crazy stuff that lies ahead.

Of course, in the midst of some of that crazy stuff, be prepared for the show to really focus mostly on the people you’ve come to know and love. There will be a big story for Buck and Eddie within this episode, and we’re sure that there will be more of Bobby and Athena after all that they went through when it comes to the cruise ship.

In speaking further about some of the stories that are going to be coming to TV Insider, here is at least some of what Oliver Stark had to say:

“It’s a really interesting episode, and it’s off the back of this huge cruise ship disaster, so it’s everybody coming back together and a number of different characters have really meaningful storylines in the episode … Obviously, there are emergencies, but it also leans very heavy on character. At this point, we’ll have spent 100 episodes with these characters. It’s nice to let them be and just look at their lives and explore where they are a little bit as we look back and think about all we’ve done and all that culminating.”

We do want this episode to be fun at times, and also a showcase of more of what 9-1-1 can be. We tend to think that in general, the remainder of the season is going to look and feel a little bit different than anything that we’ve seen so far. After all, if the producers tried to pull off recreations of the cruise ship every week, they wouldn’t have any money!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

