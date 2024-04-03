The Terminal List: Dark Wolf premiere date: April 2024 update

What are the chance that we get some premiere date news on The Terminal List: Dark Wolf over the course of April 2024? We know that there is a lot of anticipation for the next chapter of the story, which is technically a prequel.

Of course, there are still a lot of questions as to how this story will be told for Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt, and the rest of the cast — so how much are we really going to learn here from now until the end of the month? More than likely, not that much. Because production on the series only recently got underway, we do think that the powers-that-be are going to keep things rather hush-hush for a good while. They don’t have to reveal any news early, and we certainly don’t think they are going to.

As a matter of fact, let’s just say this: We’d consider it a pleasant surprise in the event we actually heard something about The Terminal List: Dark Wolf in terms of a premiere date before the end of the year. This show is almost certainly not coming back until 2025, and it may not be until at least the spring or the summer.

We know that sometimes, there are situations where Prime Video does tend to hold on to some of their releases for a while — after all, there is not necessarily any reason for them to rush them along sometimes! We’d say that this is going to be a little different, mostly because the first season was so long ago. They may actually need to get the show out there at a time when a lot of people remember it.

In general, let’s just hope that Dark Wolf is a show that is full of action, drama, and all sorts of other great stuff that we saw the first go-around.

