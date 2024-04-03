Loot season 2 episode 3 air date, preview: ‘Vengeance Falls’

Following the big, two-episode premiere this week, do you want to get a Loot season 2 episode 3 air date — or the schedule ahead?

First and foremost, let’s start by noting the following: The series is looking to do something here that is pretty similar to what we’ve seen with other Apple TV+ shows in the past. By that, we mean namely that they are giving us a couple of episodes right away before switching to a weekly rollout. They get you booked, and then they work to keep things steady for as long as possible.

Just in case you have not heard too much about where the story is starting just yet, why not check out the official synopsis below?

“Loot” season two returns a year after Molly Wells (Maya Rudolph) settles her very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott), and we find her thriving in her role as the head of her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation. Focused mainly on her charity work, Molly has sworn off any new relationships with men and embarks on a wellness journey. Fabulously single but not particularly independent, Molly keeps her trusty assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) by her side. He diligently caters to her every whim … and occasionally feeds her a kale smoothie spiked with gin.

Sofia Salinas (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez), the no-nonsense executive director of the Wells Foundation, continues to run things with compassionate efficiency, but her all-business ethos is thrown for a loop when she meets Molly’s charismatic architect friend Isaac (O-T Fagbenle). The bromance between Howard (Ron Funches) and Nicholas also continues to flourish as they support each other in their endeavors both inside and outside the workplace. Meanwhile, Arthur (Nat Faxon) has moved past his feelings for Molly and has adopted a new devil-may-care attitude on life, a change encapsulated by a very lame leather bracelet. The Wells Foundation team, including Rhonda (Meagen Fay) and Ainsley (Stephanie Styles), must pull together as co-workers and friends as Molly strives to publicly live up to her promise of giving away all of her vast fortune.

As for what lies ahead, we can tell you that “Vengeance Falls” is coming on the air next week — and the synopsis below works to better set the stage:

When Nicholas’ new play premieres, Molly brings some surprise visitors. Howard suspects Sofia is hiding a secret.

Of course, we do tend to think that there are going to be some big twists and surprise cameos coming up — isn’t that a part of what makes this show fun? We tend to think so!

