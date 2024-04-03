The Circle season 6 reveals premiere date cast, AI twist, trailer

For those out there who are eager to see The Circle season 6 at Netflix, let’s just say that there is a lot to be intrigued about now!

So, where should we start? Well, new episodes are going to start airing in two weeks on Wednesday, April 17, which is when you can watch the first four. The cast includes a wide array of big personalities as per usual, and that includes multiple people who are out to play catfish.

With that being said, the big twist for the season is actually the one that is the most terrifying — for the first time, we are going to be seeing an AI take on the role of “Max” within the game. Will anyone be able to detect that something is off with them as a contestant?

Let’s just put it like this — if this was a few years ago, we’d be pretty darn skeptical that this was going to work. However, things are a little bit different in this present era, mostly due to the advances in technology and the way in which things continue to explode here. Heck, there’s a chance that there’s been significant advancements in this tech between when season 6 filmed and the time in which the show aired.

We certainly can understand if there are people upset about this twist, especially since a machine is going to be taking the place of one of the contestants. Our hope honestly is that people are going to be able to figure this out and by virtue of that, we’re going to have a chance to see the competition return to normal — or, at the very least normal through the lens of what we have seen here over the years.

What are you most excited to see entering The Circle season 6 when it premieres?

Are you either for or against the idea of AI being a part of the competition? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

