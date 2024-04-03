Chicago Med season 9 episode 10 return date hopes on NBC

After what you see tonight on NBC, it makes perfect sense to want a Chicago Med season 9 episode 10 return date. So, what can we go ahead and tell you now?

The first thing to note here is ultimately quite simple, and it’s also a bummer: You are not going to see the medical drama back on the air next week. The same goes for the week after. What is the reasoning behind that? Well, it’s not that complicated — NBC wants to ensure that both this show and the others within the franchise have some content left over for sweeps. That is obviously important here, and that’s why we are waiting until at least April 24 to see the series back.

There are no details available for the next chapter of Chicago Med as of yet, but we do think it will be about two things that have been fairly central to the entirety of the story right now: Adjustments and also of course medicine. There are new people who have been around the hospital this season, so are they really going to find where they fit? That remains to be seen. The same goes for whether or not everyone will keep up with more and more challenging cases that come their way.

As you deal with the remainder of this hiatus, at least you can sit back and breathe in a deep sigh over this: There is already a season 10 coming. That early renewal does take a little bit of the pressure off and above all else, you can focus on the stories that are right in front of you. Isn’t there a certain amount of value that comes along with this? We at least tend to think so much of the time.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that nobody else leaves Med before the end of the season; the idea of handling more is tough right now.

What do you most want to see entering Chicago Med season 9 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

