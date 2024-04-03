Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC, April 3, 2024?

Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC? Given that we are just coming off a hiatus for the Quinta Brunson comedy, we don’t blame anyone out there who wants more of the show sooner rather than later.

Now, unfortunately, here is where some of the bad news comes into play: The hiatus continues. There is no new episode tonight, but the plan is to bring it back with “Alex” in one week’s time. You can see the synopsis for that story below, if you have not already:

Jacob is shocked when he finds out his colleagues are not invested in his frequent email messages and haven’t even been writing their own replies. Meanwhile, Gregory turns to Janine for help with a former student.

Is it true that at this point, we are closing in on the home stretch of season 3? Absolutely, but in this case there is also a silver lining. We are in what we’d formally call the golden era of Abbott Elementary, at least in that it is both critically beloved and commercially successful. We’ve know that there is a season 4 renewal for a long time, and we imagine that this helps the entire creative team better decide how they wanted things to go entering the finale.

Do we know a lot about the end of the season yet? Hardly, but we do hope this changes at some point before too long. Sure, we know that it will make us laugh, but with the penchant for cameos we’ve had as of late, it wouldn’t come as a shock if a few familiar faces turned up here at the same time. It is hard to say if any of it will top what we saw with Bradley Cooper or Jalen Hurts a little bit earlier this season, but still.

What do you most want to see when Abbott Elementary season 3 returns to ABC?

Are you bummed-out at all that the show is still on hiatus?

