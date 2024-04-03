Is The Conners new tonight on ABC, April 3, 2023?

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? If you are excited to get some more laughs, we absolutely understand! This show is a fine example of TV escapism at its finest, and it is almost ironic to say that in some ways given that the whole idea here is to try to make it as relatable as possible at times.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in with a little bit of bad news: You will be waiting a good while to see what lies ahead. The plan here is for the comedy to return on season Wednesday, April 10, meaning that there is no installment tonight.

Can we at least do our part to set the stage for what’s coming? We tend to think so! Below, you can see synopses for the next two episodes, which also means a chance to learn more about what is going on for both Darlene and Dan across some notable stories. Go ahead and look below for some additional details…

Season 6 episode 7, “Smash and Grab and Happy Death Day” – The hardware store experiences a smash-and-grab, and Dan and Jackie nab one of the culprits. Meanwhile, Beverly Rose learns a lesson in remembering loved ones who have passed while keeping their memories alive. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Season 6 episode 8, “Toilet Hacks and The Management Track” – After feeling the cafeteria staff could use some organization, Darlene seeks to be manager of food services at Mark’s college. Elsewhere, Dan teaches housewives the basics of DIY home projects to make some extra money toward paying off the house. (TV-PG) Watch episodes next day on Hulu.

So what is ahead after the fact here? Well, let’s just say that there are still a handful of other stories coming, and we do remain optimistic about a season 7! Ever since some executives walked back some comments from the past, the entire sentiment of the conversation has changed.

