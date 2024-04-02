Is Night Court new tonight on NBC, April 2, 2024?

Is Night Court new tonight on NBC? Given how much fun last week’s new episode proved to be, we don’t blame anyone for wanting more.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in to pass along some bad news: Unfortunately, you will be waiting for a while to see what lies ahead. There is no new installment coming on the network either tonight or at any point in the near future. Technically, there’s a chance that you could be waiting forever. The Melissa Rauch series has not been renewed yet for additional episodes and while we remain hopeful, we also are well-aware of the fact that nothing is altogether set in stone.

At this point, we tend to think that the next few weeks are going to be all about NBC looking at the numbers in an attempt to better figure out exactly some of what the future holds here. This is not a decision that they are going to prolong forever, especially since the earlier that a renewal is announced, the faster that the writers can start getting to work on scripts. Let’s be real here — Night Court is one of those rare shows where you never really run out of stories that you can bring to the table. It is really more about the ratings staying solid and people continuing to be eager to take part in one form or another.

If you do want to do your part to ensure that there are more episodes down the line, recommend to people that they stream past episodes on Peacock! Every viewer counts across these different measures, even if live numbers often are the ones that matter the most.

The earliest that a hypothetical season 3 is going to premiere is at some point this fall, even if it would be great to hear something before then.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Night Court season 3, provided that we get it?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to comeback — there are other updates on the way.

