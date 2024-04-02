Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 episode 6: About Mike’s past

Next week on Fox, Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 episode 6 is going to bring you a little bit further into the past. To be specific, Mike’s past. This is someone who’s been doing the job for a long time and the reality that comes along with it is rather simple: You are going to face some bumps in the road. That is inevitable when you think about the sort of work that you do.

For this particular story, Mike is going to have a chance to get closure. There’s no guarantee that it will turn out as he wants, but this is one of those emotional stories that should offer up a chance to see some pretty important character development.

Below, the full Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 episode 6 synopsis offers up some more insight:

Mike is taken back to his first unsolved case when the remains of an Amish man surface seven years after his murder. After he reconnects with the man’s family, the wife of the man mysteriously goes missing, prompting a massive search and disclosing a web of deceit in the all-new “Jedidiah & Lucy” episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit airing Tuesday, April 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ALE-206) (TV-14 L, V)

The latest ratings update

We’d love to sit here and say that the numbers were good for the second season, but they continue to struggle — and episode 4 was one of the least-watched on record in the live + same-day numbers. This does make us concerned, and it brings us back to a refrain that we have uttered here and there in the past. If you do want to ensure that there are more episodes of the series down the road, remember that watching live is one of the best ways that you can help! With numbers like what we are seeing now, this is truly a case where every single viewer does matter.

