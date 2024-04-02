The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Where is Arman?

As we prepare to see The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 6 on Fox next week, there is a certain sad inevitability that comes with the story.

After all, we remain aware that it is hard to imagine a positive ending is coming when it comes to the Arman storyline. Adan Canto tragically passed away prior to the premiere, and it feels like there is only one way that this story regarding his character and Thony can end. Yet, the show has to play out the story in order to give proper justice to everyone involved. For now, Thony is still in the process of doing whatever she can to potentially find him, and this installment in particular could give us more insight than ever.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

Thony gets a new lead on Arman’s whereabouts. Meanwhile, Ramona tries to cut a deal with Nadia and Luca attends his first day of school in the all-new “El Reloj” episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Tuesday, April 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-306) (TV-14 L,V)

We do think you have to prepare for a lot of different emotions throughout this episode. There is the feeling of impending doom that comes with the Arman story; meanwhile, at the same time there is a lot to consider here when it comes to what’s going on with Luca, as well. Can we be happy that there could be an element of normalcy for the character at school? Sure, but at the same time this is a drama and it feels almost foolish in order to assume that we are building towards some sort of happy outcome at the end of the day.

