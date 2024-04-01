Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 episode 9: Bruce Springsteen!

Tonight, we had a chance to see Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 episode 9, otherwise known as the last before the finale. This is a show that loves cameos and clearly, Larry David wanted to save some of the best here for last.

So, what exactly did we get here? The show had already promoted a gig from What We Do in the Shadows star Matt Berry; meanwhile, rock legend Bruce Springsteen also proved to play a pivotal role from start to finish here.

How so? Well, let’s just go ahead and say that Bruce wanted to meet Larry after he became a hero in Georgia, only to then cause a massive problem when he gave the legend Covid. This led to a massive chain of events where Bruce had to cancel a concert on his farewell tour and the entirety of the city hated him. This is without even mentioning that Larry wanted to use Bruce to get out of a problem with a masseuse — if you wanted things to be messy, let’s just say that this episode offered that a million times over. Yet, it was also hilarious.

Now, did it set the stage for the series finale? To some extent yes, given that the long-term story of Larry’s trial in Georgia is still coming up and based on everything we’ve seen, he stands no chance of winning. He cannot come out and change his story since he has to keep his hero status. However, he’s also so unlikable in court that it’s hard to believe that anyone is going to be altogether eager to listen to him.

Of course, we wonder what it was like trying to suggest this idea to Bruce in the first place. Luckily, he got on board and the rest here really is history.

