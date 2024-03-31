Alice & Jack season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Who wants answers?

Next week on Alice & Jack season 1 episode 4, there is absolutely a lot of interesting stuff you can expect to see — and also one thing that is different.

So far, a lot of this show has been about journeying through time with the focus being almost entirely about these two characters. Some of that is still going to be here moving into episode 4, but there’s also another element that is going to change. To be specific, we are talking here about about Celia, who has a bigger role to play than ever before.

Want to get a few more details now on what’s to come? Then go ahead and check out the full Alice & Jack season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

Celia seeks Alice out to get some answers about Jack. Their relationship inspires Alice to think about her future.

The real focus of a show like this is on the specific actors and the performances, and that is not something that is going to change. Also, it is something that really shouldn’t change.

Beyond just learning about the title characters’ future here, our hope is that moving forward, there are some further opportunities for word to actually spread about the show and everything great that it’s bringing to the table here. A lot of times, British dramas that air on PBS (through their Masterpiece imprint or not) tend to have a dedicated audience; yet, at the same time we would love to see more and more of them end up making it to the mainstream. This is one that ahs the potential for that, largely because it has such a simple premise that gets more and more layered and complex with each passing story.

Just know this — there are some more time jumps ahead. That part of the show is absolutely not something that is going to change anytime soon.

