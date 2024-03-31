Tracker season 1 episode 8 return date at CBS: ‘Camden’

Do you want to get a Tracker season 1 episode 6 return date at CBS entering tonight, or some more updates on what lies ahead? Either way, let’s just note that there is a ton of stuff we are happy to share!

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note the following — there is no episode of the Justin Hartley series next week. As for the reason why, it really just has everything to do with the CMT Music Awards. That is bumping the entirety of the network’s typical programming on April 7, but you will have a chance to dive into Colter’s world again on Sunday, April 14. Just note for a moment here that you will be seeing the show back at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on that night, so it is a little bit earlier than usual. (A Billy Joel concert special is airing at 9:00, so you might be a bit confused if you tune in at that point.)

So what lies ahead moving into Tracker season 1 episode 8? Well, the title here is “Camden,” and the synopsis below offers up a better sense of what’s ahead:

“Camden” – Colter tracks down a dockworker who went missing two weeks before his wedding following a confrontation with his past, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, April 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Our hope is that once we get to April 14, there won’t be too many more hiatuses here for the rest of the season. There is already a season 2, so you don’t at least have to worry about that! CBS has clearly found a solid hit with the Hartley series, and what we like about this episode is that it’s possible that Colter’s new case will force him to confront matters with his own past as well.

What do you most want to see moving into Tracker season 1 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a ton of other updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







