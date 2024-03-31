Gen V star Chance Perdomo dead at 27 after motorcycle accident

Tragedy swept through the world of Gen V and The Boys this weekend, as actor Chance Perdomo passed away at the age of 27. His passing came as a result of a motorcycle accident, and it took place mere days prior to the previously-planned start of season 2 production.

The news of the actor’s passing is still rippling through the show’s community and with that, we’re in a spot where so many are left reeling. This is an extremely talented young performer also known for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and he had accomplished so much within a relatively short period of time.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Meanwhile, Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television issued the following as well:

“The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo … [We offer] heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time.”

We do recognize that there are a lot of people out there who may be looking for even more thoughts and tributes, but we would encourage you to be patient. Everyone grieves in their own way, and it may take some more time for some out there to wrap their heads around the sudden and shocking nature of this passing. We do believe that the show will find a way to honor him, but that may also take some time to come together. For now, let’s just grieve the loss of a person, someone who brought a lot of love and passion into what he did.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Perdomo’s friends, family, and fellow cast members during this incredibly difficult time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







