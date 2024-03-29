Is It Cake? season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

After the premiere of season 3 today on Netflix, are we going to have a chance to see Is It Cake? season 4 down the road?

We will admit that the idea of this show is absolutely absurd — it’s about creating great cakes for sure, but then also tricking people into thinking that they are everyday objects and not cakes. It’s the sort of guessing-game based on a meme that may even make The Masked Singer roll its eyes to a certain extent.

Not that we’ve said that, isn’t it still an absolute blast to watch? One of the things that is so fun about the show is just how unabashedly silly it is, and you have to thank both the premise and the perpetually-underrated Mikey Day for that. The show’s host is extremely funny and gives the competition a perfect amount of levity.

At the end of the day, though, there is still no official renewal for Is It Cake? season 4 at Netflix. Is there a reason for hope? Absolutely there’s hope, but nothing is official as of yet. While it is true that the streaming service has a tendency to cancel shows far earlier than anyone would want and/or expect, this is not an altogether expensive show to make. It’s the sort of content that the streamer can throw out there on the cheap and in the event that you do get some people to subscribe or keep their plan because of it, it ultimately pays for itself in a short period of time.

If there is a renewal (which could happen in under-the-radar fashion, which happens at times for unscripted fare), there is a good chance that the show will be back at some point in 2025. Just like this doesn’t cost a lot of money in order to make, it also does not take some extremely long time to film.

Do you want to see an Is It Cake? season 4 arrive on Netflix down the road?

