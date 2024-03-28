Top Chef season 21 episode 3 preview: Say cheese!

Given that Top Chef season 21 is set in Wisconsin, isn’t it only right that cheese is going to be a focal point of a lot of what we’re seeing next week?

Based on the preview for what is coming up, one of the two challenges is going to be working in order to make a dish that emphasizes a certain cheese in a fresh, fun, and exciting way. Of course, doing this is often so much easier said than done for a lot of different reasons. Some cheeses are easier to work with, and you only have a small amount of time to work with.

When the chefs do eventually make it out of the kitchen in this episode, it looks like they are going to be facing another challenge — dealing with the heat at what looks to be a farm. These are the sort of conditions that can seriously impact a lot of what you are trying to do. Some chefs are going to be struggling because of that, and this is one of the challenges where they will need to rely on votes / support from a lotof people. That is certainly going to create all sorts of other challenges in its own right.

In general, our anticipation here is that we’re going to see an episode here that is full of its own unique twists and turns — and in the end, we’ll have an opportunity here to really get a sense of how these chefs can roll with the punches. We’re sure that there are some things that the contestants tried to do in order to prepare for being on this show and yet, there’s a difference between preparing and then actually being in the kitchen, trying to put your best foot forward.

