Next Level Chef season 3 episode 11 spoilers: ‘Squad Goals’

As you prepare yourself to see Next Level Chef season 3 episode 11 over on Fox, do you want to know more details about it?

Well, let’s just start by noting the following: “Squad Goals” is the title for this installment. There is absolutely a lot of great stuff that we are ready to see play out here, mostly because this feels like one of those episodes where teamwork makes the dream work — and there’s going to be a great opportunity to see a lot of fun stuff play out.

To get a few more details about what’s ahead, we simply suggest that you check out the Next Level Chef season 3 episode 11 synopsis below:

The eight remaining competitors must work together in teams to create a cohesive three course meal. With only 30 minutes on the clock, the team with the winning menu remains safe from elimination in the all-new “Squad Goals” episode of Next Level Chef airing Thursday, April 4 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLC-311) (TV-14 L)

Based on everything that we’ve seen so far this season, the biggest thing that we can say is quite simple: There are some contestants who feel like favorites. However, at the same time the first two seasons indicated that anything can change here in the matter of a single episode. The whole idea of this show is to try and make you be as versatile as possible, whether it means having to work with different people or cooking with a wide range of ingredients.

Will there be anything in here that gets people talking more about the show? We’d love to see it, but at the same time, it is pretty hard to do that when you have a show with a specific format. Let’s just hope that the series itself is pretty darn fun.

What do you most want to see moving into Next Level Chef season 3 episode 11 over on Fox?

Who are you enjoying seeing the most as a viewer? Share some of your thoughts and expectations now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

