Heartstopper season 3: Olivia Colman not appearing

While there are absolutely a number of wonderful moments ahead in Heartstopper season 3, there is one thing you should know now: You will not be seeing Olivia Colman on board.

In a new interview with Forbes, the Oscar winner noted that she was not able to find room in her schedule to come back as Sarah Nelson on the Netflix hit:

“I couldn’t do number three … I couldn’t fit it in. I feel awful about that … I feel like I was part of one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever been part of.”

This is, of course, what does happen sometimes when you are one of the most regarded performers of your generation. Colman’s schedule is almost constantly jammed, and it is one of the reasons why it was such a thrill she was able to make that tiny appearance on The Bear in its signature episode “Forks.”

In a post on Instagram, creator Alice Oseman confirmed that Colman will not be coming back, but also indicated that the show will not be recasting the character:

“We tried absolutely everything we could, but it wasn’t meant to be, and that’s just the way the TV world works sometimes … We are so deeply grateful to Olivia for the stunning performance she gave to the show and wish her the absolute best!

“I know many of you — comic fans especially — will be upset and concerned about how we will move forward without Nick’s mum. I know there is one scene in particular that many of you have been looking forward to in season 3, and you may be feeling disappointed and disheartened with us. I totally understand — I was really worried too, when I first found out!”

Odds are, the writing for season 3 will find a way to figure out how to navigate with Sarah off-screen. There is still a chance that Colman could come back for a season 4, but that will depend (once again) on the actress’ availability.

