BMF season 3 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Casualties of War’

As you prepare to see BMF season 3 episode 6 on Starz moving into next week, we just hope you are prepared for more drama and danger. This is a show that has focused a lot this season on various events in Atlanta and Detroit — so where are certain characters going to from here?

Well, let’s just start by noting that St. Louis looks to be a big part of the story, largely due to what is happening with Meech. He’s got a specific agenda that he needs to see fulfilled, and of course a part of that comes down to expanding his ever-burgeoning empire. Of course, there are going to be some pretty big problems that come along with that.

The title for what lies ahead here is “Casualties of War” — isn’t that a reason to be concerned? To get a few more details on what lies ahead, check out the full BMF season 3 episode 6 synopsis:

Meech plans to travel to St. Louis solo to link up with J-Pusha post the gun battles and the tension with the MK’s and the Techwood Boyz in Atlanta. He hopes to also build business in St. Louis and to expand BMF. Terry returns to Detroit to welcome his newest addition to the family.

We certainly imagine that a lot of major events are going to play out here — yet, at the same time, we don’t know how much the producers feel the need to rush anything along. There is already a season 4 renewal, and we’re sure that there are certain parts of the story that they’re going to be saving there.

While we do continue to struggle here and there when it comes to Meech and Terry being apart, a lot of it is done for pretty specific reasons! This is not a show that will keep them together or sway too far from history, even if there are some changes.

