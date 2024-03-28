Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, 3/28/24?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? What about the other two shows in SVU and Organized Crime?

Given that we have been on a nice run of new episodes as of late, you probably expected another hiatus to turn up at some point — and unfortunately, it’s here. There are no new episodes of any of these shows tonight, and the same goes for the week after. Instead, the plan is for them to return on Thursday, April 11. There are five more episodes to go for these shows, and that’s means there’s a chance there are no more breaks the rest of the way. (If there are, expect them to be short.)

Now when the shows do come back, there’s a lot to prepare for! Take, for starters, Mariska Hargitay directing another installment. Or, a chance to see Reyes back on Organized Crime. The synopsis below gives you more details.

Law & Order season 23 episode 9, “Family Ties” – 04/11/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a congressman’s aide is found dead after testifying in a corruption case, Shaw and Riley discover the suspect may be someone close to home. As Price solidifies his case against the defendant, Baxter proposes they go after an accomplice as well. TV-14

SVU season 25 episode 9, “Children of Wolves” – 04/11/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A teenager found unconscious in the park leads to a missing persons investigation. Benson must help Noah come to terms with the past when he questions the origins of his birth. Directed by Mariska Hargitay. TV-14

Organized Crime season 3 episode 9, “Semper Fi” – 04/11/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stabler leans into his military network to search for the source of a Middle Eastern heroin pipeline making its way to the U.S. Joe Jr. takes drastic action when his brothers try to stage an intervention. Reyes returns to the squad. TV-14

As for the long-term future…

If you have not heard, there’s good news for at least a couple of these shows as both SVU and the mothership are coming back for more episodes! The future remains unclear for Organized Crime and by virtue of that, be sure to keep watching it live! Stronger viewership the rest of the way is the only way to ensure we get more.

Is there one show among Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime that you are most excited for tonight?

Be sure to share right now! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

