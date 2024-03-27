House of Villains season 2 cast: Jessie Godderz, Richard Hatch, more

Today, the official cast finally emerged for House of Villains season 2 over at E! — and of course, there are familiar faces aplenty.

If you caught the first season, then you know that this show still has unlimited potential. You have a great host in Joel McHale, who has no fear skewering the cast and getting in on the craziness. Meanwhile, the term “villains” alone gives you the sense of the sort of personalities who are going to be a part of the show.

The familiar faces this time around include folks from Big Brother, Survivor, The Real Housewives, Bachelor Nation, and more. We honestly imagine that this show is tricky to cast, given that you have to get people who meet your criteria and also compete with Peacock’s The Traitors for a lot of people at this point.

Without further ado, here are the people who are going to be a part of the show’s next chapter (per Entertainment Weekly).

Jessie Godderz – Is Mr. PEC-Tacular from Big Brother really a villain? We’ve always just considered him a source of great entertainment. Also, here’s another reminder that he was set up completely well in season 11 before he got hosed with a twist.

Teresa Giudice – Best known for The Real Housewives if New Jersey, getting into arguments, and of course the table incident from fairly early on in the show.

Ricard Hatch – The original winner of Survivor, who has also been in the headlines plenty of times for what happened following his victory on the show.

Victoria Larson – The self-proclaimed “Queen” from the Bachelor, who wasn’t around that long but eventually appeared over on Bachelor in Paradise.

Safaree Samuels – Best known for Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta — even though he wasn’t around in the early seasons, he’s made a big impression in a short period of time.

Tiffany “New York” Pollard – She’s back from season 1! Also, she’s one of the most iconic people in the history of reality TV. Needs no further introduction.

Camilla Poindexter – She’s best a part of the Bad Girls Club franchise and beyond that, also was a part of a season of America’s Next Top Model.

Kandy Muse – A runner-up on both RuPaul’s Drag Race as well as the All-Stars version. Isn’t it nice to see more personalities from this show getting onto other reality competitions?

Wes Bergmann – One of the most famous competitors in the entire history of The Challenge, and someone unafraid to mix it up.

Larissa Lima – Her original claim to fame was 90 Day Fiance, but she’s also been in the headlines plenty of times since then!

You can also watch a funny video featuring some of the cast alongside commentary from McHale over at the link here.

