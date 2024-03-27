Palm Royale season 1 episode 5: ‘Maxine Shakes the Tree’

Next week on Apple TV+ you are going to have a chance to see Palm Royale season 1 episode 5. Want to know more about it?

Well, for starters, let’s begin here with the title of “Maxine Shakes the Tree.” Kristen Wiig and the rest of the cast have already engaged in a lot of chaotic situations in a short period of time here, and we have a hard time imagining that this is about to change in the immediate future. The whole point of this show is to dive into these crazy social situations! There are some shows that can make you wince when things get messy, but this is 100% not one of them.

Now, let’s take a moment to look further at the story here, shall we? You can do that by reading the full Palm Royale season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

Maxine tries to unearth information that could upend her marriage. Linda and the Women’s Circle grapple with threats to Palm Beach social order.

One of the things that is particularly so exciting about this show is the idea that we’re only scratching the surface of some of the performances we’re going to see here. There is a reason why we’ve got a fantastic cast including Laura Dern and Allison Janney beyond Wiig — they are all going to have a chance to cook! It’s a little bit too early to start diving into rampant speculation about the finale, but don’t be super-shocked if we end up seeing things get incredibly chaotic when it comes to that, as well. It would almost be a surprise if something different happens!

As for the episode 5 run time…

We are looking at 48 minutes! This is one of the things that we’ve really appreciated about the season so far — they have given us a ton of time in order for some of these stories to be told.

