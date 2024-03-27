Is Not Dead Yet new tonight on ABC, season 2 episode 7?

Is Not Dead Yet new tonight on ABC? If you are looking to get more of the Gina Rodriguez comedy, rest assured you are far from alone!

Now, we do have to arrive at the bad news: Like the rest of the scripted lineup on ABC tonight, Not Dead Yet is in repeats. The plan right now is to bring it back on Wednesday, April 10 alongside all of the other shows. This is what makes the most sense for a ratings point of view, since you want to create a solid lineup with all of these shows as opposed to having one air complete on its own. That is hardly a recipe for ratings success!

So what is going to be coming up with Nell and company when season 2 episode 7 does arrive on the 10th? Well, the title for this story is “Not in the Game Yet,” and the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what lies ahead:

TJ asks Nell to play on the newspaper softball team. Lexi and Edward spend a weird version of quality time together, while Duncan runs into an old rival.

So what does the long-term future look like here? All we can say at the moment is that there is not anything confirmed in regards to a season 3 renewal, but of course we remain hopeful! This is a show that absolutely has a lot of stories still to tell, and it’s really going to be up to if the live and streaming viewership is there. We do live in a world where a lot of cancellations run rampant and by virtue of that, we certainly do not want to take anything for granted.

For now, we’ll continue to cross our fingers and hope for the best — while knowing that this show still has potential to get better and better.

