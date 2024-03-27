The Way Home season 2 finale spoilers: Kat and Elliot’s future

As we prepare to see The Way Home and its season 2 finale on Hallmark this Sunday, are there some big developments ahead? It certainly feels that way but amidst all the time-travel, it is important to remember one other thing: This is a show that is fundamentally about characters and the relationships they have with each other.

For Kat and Elliot, we are 100% confident that there is a lot of love there. Based on everything we’ve heard at present, there was a chance she would have gone to London with him had she not learned about her pregnancy. That changed a lot for her, and Elliot ignoring Alice and being selfish at that time was a result of 1) his intense feelings and 2) his own immaturity.

While Kat is heading back to the past after the big Thomas-related shocker at the end of season 2, it does seem like she is still keeping Elliot on her mind. The two have learned a lot about each other this season and in a new interview with Us Weekly, Chyler Leigh notes that by the end of the finale, we “get to the point where you can see them really trying to see it from the other side.” This is another reminder of the growth and emotional maturity that they’ve found with each other, and we do think that a big part of this is coming from the two of them starting to say and do things a little bit more out in the open. This is important for any relationship, and we especially think that is the case here given all that is going on.

So while we hope there are big moments for the two in the finale, let’s also remember this: There’s a lot happening in regards to the future of Landry Farm! Is there anything that Kat can do in regards to that?

