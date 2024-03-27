Is The Conners new tonight on ABC with season 6 episode 7?

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? We’ve been pretty lucky to have a solid run of episodes, for the most part, since the show premiered this winter. Is that going to continue?

Well, let’s just say that there is some good and bad news to share here. First and foremost, let’s not that we are going to be able to see more episodes moving further into spring … but it is not going to be tonight. Instead, the plan is for the series to return with new episodes on Wednesday, April 10 with “Smash and Grab and Happy Death Day.”

Want to know more insight about what’s coming? Then check out the season 6 episode 7 synopsis below:

The hardware store experiences a smash-and-grab, and Dan and Jackie nab one of the culprits. Meanwhile, Beverly Rose learns a lesson in remembering loved ones who have passed while keeping their memories alive.

(TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Given that this is a show that has a tendency to focus on relatable topics, we can’t say we’re shocked that a burglary is going to be a main component in at least one story ahead. Are we excited to see what Dan and Jackie ultimately do when they have a culprit? Sure, especially since we don’t think that this is some clear-as-day / cut-and-dry thing.

As for the Beverly Rose story, we certainly think that has all the makings of being one of the most emotional chapters that we’ve seen this season. It is something that is important and often hard to grasp, even on a show like this where we have seen grief brought to the forefront here and there. Heck, the very show The Conners was born out of the death of the title character from Roseanne.

