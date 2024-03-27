Chicago PD season 11 episode 9 spoilers: Operation exposed?

As you get yourselves prepared to see Chicago PD season 11 episode 9 on NBC, let’s just say there is a great deal of danger ahead — and a lot of it stems from Dante Torres’ own actions a little earlier on in the season.

When Torres went undercover, there was obviously no way to anticipate him forming the connection that he did to Gloria. The two have a kindred-spirit quality to them, but none of this takes away from the fact that she is connected still to some really dangerous people! This could define a good bit of the story to come and if you’re Torres, you really should be aware of the possibility that much of what you’ve worked towards could begin to fall apart.

Below, you can see some more clues that a crisis is coming courtesy of the Chicago PD season 11 episode 9 synopsis below:

04/03/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Torres’s personal involvement with an informant jeopardizes his safety and threatens to expose an undercover operation. TV-14

Where are things going on the other side of this story?

For Torres, we obviously just hope that he is okay — this is not an incredibly long season at just thirteen episodes, so there is a chance there may not be a lot of time for follow-ups or anything else here.

Meanwhile, you should know that there is no new Chicago PD episode on the schedule for April 10. While there are plans for there to be a little bit more moving forward this season, we’ve yet to get a lot of details about that. There is a season 12 already ordered and with that, you at least don’t have to worry about that. Instead, you can just be concerned about the story. There are, after all, a few different things we know are coming, including more of what Voight is going through and the challenges he is facing.

