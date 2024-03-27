Grown-ish season 6 episode 11: The hunt for the Squid

Next week on Freeform, you will have a chance to see Grown-ish season 6 episode 11 — the final season is back! This means for the next several weeks, we’re going to see Andre and a lot of other characters build carefully towards an endgame. Of course, along the way there will be topical conversations and plenty of humor — in other words, exactly what you would expect to see here.

For the next story titled “Lost One,” we’re going to see what may amount to somewhat of a treasure hunt. Want to get a few more details about what’s coming here? Then go ahead and check out the full Grown-ish season 6 episode 11 synopsis below:

Andre is inspired by an elusive, anonymous artist on campus named The Squid and hopes to make them his client — but he’s got to find them first. Doug and Aaron look for direction at a strip club.

Don’t be surprised if there are a handful of surprises that come your way in the final season, or that they also come from a wide array of different directions. There’s a good chance that this is something that the powers-that-be are really excited to pull off before the show concludes! Obviously, this is the end of the Grown-ish era and everything that we’ve seen over the years here. However, at the same time this is the end of a much larger era that started all the way back with Black-ish so many years before. This is the sort of extended comedy universe that you rarely see, and it is our hope that the producers are really able to nod towards that.

Of course, it’s a little more inevitable that the tone and style of this Freeform spin-off is not going to change. At this point, it knows fully what it is.

