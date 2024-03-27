The Night Agent season 2 premiere date: A spring 2024 update

Is there a chance we’ll learn more about The Night Agent season 2 over the course of this spring? Make no mistake, there’s a lot to anticipate! The question mostly comes down to whether or not the Netflix hit is going to be ready to announce something in the immediate future.

If there is some sort of good news we can pass along when it comes to the show this spring, it is that we’ve had a chance to hear a lot in terms of casting news already … and we certainly think that there are some other updates coming before too long. Work is being done to make season 2 just as good as what we saw the first go-around, which became one of the biggest streaming shows of last year.

Unfortunately, work being done does not necessarily correlate to us being able to see the results of said work anytime soon, and this is where we probably need to be patient. We would personally be surprised in the event that there was something more announced about a season 2 premiere date over the remainder of the spring, mostly because is feels a little too early. We would be less surprised if we get a launch date announced in either the summer or the early fall, and it is our hope that the series will be back before the end of the year.

Could you make the argument that Netflix honestly needs this show before the year ends? Absolutely! One of the bigger things that they are working to combat right now is that a lot of their bigger releases are set for 2025. Sure, there is a major exception with Squid Game, but there are a ton of other shows that do seem like they are further on down the road — think Wednesday or Stranger Things.

If nothing else, we do think the return of The Night Agent is going to bring all the action and drama to the table that we could possibly want.

When do you think we will be able to see The Night Agent season 2 premiere over on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a ton of other great updates coming and we don’t want you missing any of them.

