Constellation season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the big finale, is there a chance that we are going to get a Constellation season 2 down the road? Or, have we reached the end of the story?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and say here is quite simple: As of right now, nothing has been confirmed regarding the sci-fi series coming back for more. It definitely feels as though there’s a chance that we could see it back, but it’s going to come down to viewership and also budget. There are no numbers publicly available for the streaming series, mostly because Apple TV+ does not tend to release those (the same goes for many other streaming shows).

For now, what we can at least do is share more information from creator Peter Harness about the possibility of more! Here is some of what we had to say in a new chat with Screen Rant:

Well, I would love to do a series 2, but we will have to wait and see for any information about that. The first series might have taken seven years to kind of map out, but part of that was kind of really getting to know who the characters were, and what had happened to them, what their backstory was, and the rules of the universe and things like that. So, the direction of travel is a lot easier to think about going forward, because I know all those stories now. I’ve been thinking for years about what might happen next.

Were we to have many seasons of it, I’ve got a lot of it in my head, and I know what the last kind of beat of it will probably be. So, yeah, hopefully it won’t take seven years this time, because then I’ll be 100 years old by the time we finished the thing. [Laughs] Yeah, there’s a lot of different stuff to explore if we want to explore it. But I know that it’s got an end point that it can head towards. It doesn’t have to take place soon, but I know that there’s an endpoint, and the kind of direction of travel over the course of the whole story. We’ll see, it’s in the laps of the gods.

Ultimately, we tend to think that Apple is going to spend the next few weeks to look at the numbers and see what the viability is of bringing the show back. The only concern that we really have at this point is that streamers in general are cutting back on the amount of content they are bringing to the screen.

Do you want to see a Constellation season 2 renewal happen at Apple TV+?

